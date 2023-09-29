Tamworth Regional Playground, located in the city's Bicentennial Park, offers children of all ages endless fun, and was proving a popular destination during the school holiday break earlier this week.
The Leader's photographer Gareth Gardner found many families enjoying the spring weather when he called in on Thursday, September 28.
From the skywalk and giant slides to the wind towers and bike track, families re assured of finding something to entertain children.
For the more adventurous, try the dual flying fox and the waterfall with a three-metre sway bridge, and if fitness is on your mind, the is a junior and senior fitness circuit designed for all the family.
The playground adjoins the leafy Bicentennial Park, where children can ride their bikes.
