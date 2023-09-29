The Northern Daily Leader
Find fun for all aged children at Tamworth's Regional Playground

By Newsroom
September 29 2023 - 12:30pm
Tamworth Regional Playground, located in the city's Bicentennial Park, offers children of all ages endless fun, and was proving a popular destination during the school holiday break earlier this week.

