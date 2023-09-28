There's not a blade of grass out of place on the second green at the West Tamworth Sports and Bowling Club, with the traditional turf now replaced with a modern synthetic carpet green.
Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson celebrated the installation of the new green alongside the club's board this week, which was made possible with a grant of $269,424 from the former NSW government's Stronger Country Communities Fund.
"Synthetic greens are the way of the future for bowling clubs as they require no watering, no mowing, and very little maintenance to keep a good playing surface," Anderson said in a statement.
"The last drought was particularly tough on our bowling clubs who struggled to maintain their surfaces in the face of tough water restrictions.
"That's why it's so good to have been able to provide funding for several synthetic greens across Tamworth and Gunnedah, including this new one at West Tamworth Sports and Bowling Club.
"We all need to be waterwise heading into the next big dry, and with their new surface, West Tamworth Sport and Bowling Club are leading the charge.
"The club can now move forward with certainty, planning for tournaments and events well into the future without having to worry about the quality of their surface."
The West Tamworth Sport and Bowling Club chairman, Doug Stewart, said the surface was welcomed by members.
"A synthetic surface allows us to host events all year around without having to worry too much about the weather conditions or the maintenance of our surface," Stewart said.
"The surface makes the club for sustainable for the future, meaning we're not using as much water to keep the club open and to keep our members active."
