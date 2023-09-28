The Northern Daily Leader
West Tamworth Bowling Club's new synthetic green

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
September 29 2023 - 7:00am
Wayne Own, Kevin Anderson and Doug Stewart try out West Tamworth Sports and Bowling Club's new synthetic green . Picture by Gareth Gardner
There's not a blade of grass out of place on the second green at the West Tamworth Sports and Bowling Club, with the traditional turf now replaced with a modern synthetic carpet green.

