Community building grants great news for local projects

By Kevin Anderson, Member for Tamworth
September 29 2023 - 6:30pm
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson says the Community Building Partnerships is great news for community groups waiting for opportunities to upgrade their infrastructure. Picture file
The hugely popular Community Building Partnerships program is returning for 2023, which is great news for our community groups who I know have been patiently waiting for opportunities to upgrade their infrastructure.

