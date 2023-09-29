The hugely popular Community Building Partnerships program is returning for 2023, which is great news for our community groups who I know have been patiently waiting for opportunities to upgrade their infrastructure.
On Monday, October 2, the next round of the program will open, and I know there are several groups who already will have their applications ready to go.
In past rounds of the fund, groups have applied for a range of projects and ideas, from a new toilet block, all the way to a new fridge or a mower.
The main criteria are that the project will deliver positive social, environmental and recreational outcomes, while also promoting community participation, inclusion and cohesion.
This year, $300,000 has been allocated to the Tamworth electorate with eligible community groups able to apply for grants of between $5000 and $150,000.
If you'd like to find more information, it is available on the NSW Government website.
Alternatively, please contact my office on (02) 6766 1422 for more information.
The Manilla Viaduct has now been listed on the NSW Heritage Register, bringing celebrations among many in the Manilla community.
The 115-year-old viaduct and rail bridge is so important to the town, serving as an iconic landmark that is much-loved in the community as a connection to our proud rail history.
The new listing on the NSW Heritage Register means the viaduct has greater protections under NSW law, meaning it's more difficult for any government to decide to knock it down.
There is more work to do and I'm supporting a community push to see greater advantage taken of the viaducts tourism potential by created a walkway over the town.
I have already been in contact with a number of community members following the announcement, and I look forward to working with them to preserve the 500-metre long structure.
I was shocked, alongside the Barraba community, to learn that the two doctors who had been serving that community were leaving.
The loss of a permanent doctor is distressing to those who choose to make Barraba their home, particularly those older residents who rely on GP services more than anyone.
I've already raised this issue with the local health district, the NSW Health Minister, and our Federal Member Barnaby Joyce, who I'm sure has raised the issue with the Federal Minister for Health.
However, it was important that I also travel to Barraba this week to meet with the community and discuss the issue.
I also accepted a 1000-signature petition from the Barraba community and will be tabling that in Parliament when it next sits.
