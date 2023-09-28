Councillors have thrown their support behind Mayor Sam Coupland and voted him in to serve a second term as mayor of Armidale Regional Council.
His deputy will again be Cr Todd Redwood.
Mayor Coupland will continue to bring his experience and commitment to the Armidale region and address the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead of him during his next year in the role.
"I am thrilled to be re-elected and appreciate the support of my fellow councillors," Cr Coupland said.."
"Since this term of council began in January 2022 we have made significant strides to put our region on a strong footing.
"Council made the difficult decision last year to set rates appropriately to ensure financial viability, we have shored up our water security with the acquisition of Oaky Dam and the work on raising Malpas Dam wall is in its early stages and expected to be complete by 2026.
"Our strategic planning is well advanced to ensure we have a sufficient and appropriate supply of housing as our region grows with more details to be shared with the public next month.
READ ALSO:
"As a Council we are capitalising on the Renewable Energy Zone and at this meeting have agreed to progress the New England Future Fund to ensure intergenerational benefit from what will be the biggest change to our region since settlement in the 1840's.
"These milestones have only come about because of the foresight of the council group and the dedication of the people who work here. Whilst we have kicked a number of significant goals there is still plenty to do."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.