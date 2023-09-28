The Northern Daily Leader
Armidale mayor Sam Coupland and has been re-elected for a second term

By Newsroom
September 29 2023 - 7:45am
Councillors have thrown their support behind Mayor Sam Coupland and voted him in to serve a second term as mayor of Armidale Regional Council.

