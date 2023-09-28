The Northern Daily Leader
Exclusive

QantasLink maintenance workers considering strike at Tamworth airport

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated September 28 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 5:00pm
Tamworth aircraft maintenance workers say they may take "more visible" industrial action against QantasLink if the company does not increase wages.

