Growing concerns about access to health services in rural and regional communities were aired at the Country Mayors Association of NSW inaugural Rural and Regional Health Forum in Wagga Wagga earlier this month.
I was among more than 70 association members including mayors, councillors and general managers who attended from the state's rural and regional communities.
We discussed many health-related issues and we heard from health leaders and politicians including the Federal Member for Riverina, Michael McCormack; National Rural Health Commissioner, Professor Ruth Stewart, and NSW Rural Doctors Network chief executive officer, Richard Colbran.
I am certain it is a step in the right direction to have the Rural Doctors Network sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the association to formalise our commitment of working together to improve access to health services and build a stronger and more sustainable health workforce.
I was pleased to hear Mr Colbran recognise how local councils have become increasingly involved in advocating for improved health services in their communities.
He said he was "constantly impressed" by the dedication of mayors and councils to "improving health access and outcomes for their residents, especially in recent years of natural disasters, the pandemic and crippling health workforce shortages''.
I can assure you the association's members are focused on finding solutions to the growing list of issues which are affecting the health of our community as a top priority.
Residents of rural and regional NSW expect - and deserve - more adequate health services regardless of where they live in NSW.
This forum provided the ideal opportunity to listen and engage with Federal and State MPs as well as leading health professionals and advocates.
I know how important it is to continue to give our communities a voice on critical matters such as health services.
Both I and my fellow councillors understand how important it is to ensure our region continues to thrive so our community members enjoy a great lifestyle and it is also seen by health workers as a place they will want to live and work.
