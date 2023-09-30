The Northern Daily Leader
Message from Tamworth Region mayor, Russell Webb

By Cr Russell Webb
September 30 2023 - 10:30am
TRC mayor Russell Webb says the Country Mayors Association's members are focused on finding solutions to the growing list of issues which are affecting the health of our community as a top priority. Picture file
Growing concerns about access to health services in rural and regional communities were aired at the Country Mayors Association of NSW inaugural Rural and Regional Health Forum in Wagga Wagga earlier this month.

