The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Josh McCulloch eyes another Thai scalp

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
September 29 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Josh McCulloch reckons word has got around that there is a young Aussie with a predilection for dining out on Thai fighters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.