Young children love to play and the messier the better, although mums may not always agree.
But an easy alternative is hidden in the Tamworth's Atrium shopping centre in Peel Street on Wednesday, September 27, in the form of the Bearded Lion Empire Messy Play, where this week the Leader's photographer Gareth Gardner found a number of families enjoying a messy time.
The business is run by father of two young boys, Joshua Ryan, and caters to children aged 0 to six years of age.
Mr Ryan said Messy Play was about letting kids enjoy sensory play, or "anything that is good for any of the senses".
He said parents could bring their children for some fun, and then all they have to do is clean their kids up "and we'll do the rest".
