Pre-polling places to open in Tamworth from October 3

By Rachel Gray
September 29 2023 - 6:30am
Pre-polling stations in the Tamworth region open from Tuesday October 3, two weeks before the October 14 Referendum date when Australia will decide whether to change the Constitution to include a Voice to Parliament.

