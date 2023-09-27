The weather may have been hotter than usual for a spring school holiday break, but that has not prevented Tamworth children from having fun in our local parks.
The call to play equipment, bikes and scooters remained high regardless of the blisteringly hot temperature.
Viaduct Park became a popular choice for children of all ages during the first week of the school break, and the Leader's photographer snapped up plenty of pics of kids enjoying themselves on the recently re-done playground.
The hot weather meant parents took extra care with sunscreen and hats, and to ensure their children stayed well hydrated during their time outdoors.
