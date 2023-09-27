The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Education

Duri Public School completes its entry in the Picasso Cow Program

By Emma Downey
Updated September 27 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 2:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As of the end of Term 3, Duri Public School has a new addition, "grazing" quietly in the schools' garden.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.