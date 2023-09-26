The Northern Daily Leadersport
Home/Sport/A-League

The Joeys Mini World Cup soccer tournament is being played at Inverell

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
September 26 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Joeys Mini World Cup has returned to New England with six-day tournament running until Saturday. Picture Cathy Adams.
The Joeys Mini World Cup has returned to New England with six-day tournament running until Saturday. Picture Cathy Adams.

JUNIOR soccer players from around the New England and North West region are taking part in a significant tournament this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

Senior journalist

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 years' experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.