Tamworth Fit-For-It Taekwondo Academy's Southside branch will hold the bragging rights over their Northside counterparts after taking the honours in the club's second annual poomsae competition.
With nine gold medals to Northside's two, the Southsiders claimed the coveted Club Poomsae Championship Trophy.
Held on Friday, September 22, 33 students from the two branches performed their taekwondo patterns in competition and showcased their skills to their parents.
Each individually performed three of their patterns - a current level pattern, a previous level pattern and a pattern of their choice.
There were also 11 teams who performed in the synchronised poomsae division and nine students who performed in the freestyle poomsae division.
The judging was conducted by instructor David Jackson, black belt Ben Lock and black belt Georgia Lock, who is on term break from her university studies and came back to assist.
Jackson said the quality of the performances meant in many of the divisions it was very difficult for the judges scoring the students, and on a couple of occasions there was less than a point deciding the placegetters.
There were though, he noted, a couple of divisions where the winners really stood out and he congratulated yellow belt Saya Aneesh and blue tip Arie Ramirez.
He said the idea of the competition is to help the students improve their taekwondo skills and techniques, and that already some have expressed interest in competing in taekwondo poomsae competitions in Sydney and/or Brisbane in the future.
