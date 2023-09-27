The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Fit-For-It Taekwondo Academy hosts second poomsae competition.

Updated September 27 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 12:00pm
Tamworth Fit-For-It Taekwondo Academy's Southside branch will hold the bragging rights over their Northside counterparts after taking the honours in the club's second annual poomsae competition.

