A TEENAGER has been arrested after an investigation into three alleged knife-point robberies throughout Tamworth.
At about 6.40pm on September 22, a person, wearing a jumper and a mask, allegedly approached a 63-year-old taxi driver on Fiona Drive, in Moore Creek.
The masked person allegedly threatened the male taxi driver with a knife, before fleeing with cash.
In a separate incident on September 24, police were called to a home in Oxley Vale at about 5.50pm following reports an armed person had entered the home.
It's alleged the person entered the garage of the home, and threatened a 46-year-old woman with a knife.
The person allegedly demanded they keys to the woman's vehicle, but she refused, and the person left.
The next day, at about 7.50pm, a taxi driver was approached by a person on Fiona Drive, in Moore Creek.
The person allegedly threatened the driver with a knife, and stole cash.
Following the spate of alleged knife-point robberies, officers attached to the Oxley Police District launched an investigation into the incidents.
Following inquiries, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Nelson Crescent, Moore Creek, at about 10.45pm, on September 25.
Officers arrested a 17-year-old boy who was taken to Tamworth Police Station for questioning.
During a search of the Moore Creek home, police seized items for forensic examination which are alleged to be linked to the robberies.
The boy was charged with three counts of robbery armed with an offensive weapon.
He was refused police bail to front a children's court on Tuesday, September 26.
