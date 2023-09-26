The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Boy, 17, charged with armed robberies across Tamworth

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
September 27 2023 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 17-year-old was arrested at a home in Moore Creek, on Monday, September 25. Picture file
The 17-year-old was arrested at a home in Moore Creek, on Monday, September 25. Picture file

A TEENAGER has been arrested after an investigation into three alleged knife-point robberies throughout Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.