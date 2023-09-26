Spring has arrived, and bird watchers are preparing for the Aussie Bird Count, which runs from October 16 to 22.
Organised by BirdLife Australia, Tamworth's residents are being encouraged to join in, to not only encouraged to celebrate our feathered neighbours but also contribute to local bird conservation.
BirdLife Australia public affairs manager Sean Dooley said 2023 marked the 10th annual Aussie Bird Count, which runs from October 16 to 22, is one of Australia's greatest citizen-science initiatives that encourages people of all ages to step outside to their favourite spot and spend just 20 minutes observing and counting the birds.
"The Aussie Bird Count brings people together and promotes our connection with the land around us," he said.
"It's an ideal opportunity to spend time in one of the many beautiful parks and gardens in our country while also making a contribution to Australia's conservation efforts."
Mr Dooley said the bird count played a vital role in collecting essential data on species diversity and populations.
"The count aims to monitor distribution trends and assess which bird species are thriving and which ones need conservation attention," he said.
"We're also hoping to spark a passion for bird watching and encourage active participation in the event."
Mr Dooley said the Aussie Bird Count was a fantastic opportunity for all Australians to contribute to bird conservation in Australia.
"By spending just 20 minutes observing and counting birds, participants can play a crucial role in protecting our unique avian biodiversity," he said.
If you're unsure about bird identification, a built-in "bird finder" tool is available to help you out.
Visit www.aussiebirdcount.org.au for more information.
