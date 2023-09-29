5 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Discover the perfect blend of spacious living and picturesque views in this charming five-bedroom, two-bathroom home that is a must to inspect.
When stepping inside the property you will be greeted with an abundance of natural light and space making it the ultimate family home.
The master bedroom has to be seen to be believed, with his and her walk in robes which leads into an immaculate ensuite that includes a spa bath.
Dual living areas make it easier to entertain family and friends with spacious living areas perfect for unwinding.
What sets this property apart is the beautiful views of the farming land right at your back door step. Situated on a large 5213 sqm (approx.) parcel of land, there is an abundance of room for the kids to enjoy playing sport out the back.
Make your inquiries today, this property will not last long!
Additional features include double vanities in main bathroom, side access, ducted reverse cycle air-conditioner, 22,000L of rain water tanks and three garden sheds.
