It beggars belief that NSW councils have taken the decision not to open public swimming pools until October.
At every turn the media, is expounding the imminent threat of climate change, global warming and higher temperatures and the need for the population, to 'be more active'.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, many hours have been lost at swimming pools, not forgetting the imperative swimming lessons.
When considering 2024 swimming pool opening hours, could the Tamworth Regional Council and councils of NSW, first take into consideration school holiday dates!
Judy Marheine, Tamworth
Just received my power bill, and it has doubled in price to what is was three months ago, even though nothing has changed in my household.
Like a lot of people, I'm on the pension and have a roof covered in solar panels, but both of these things have made very little difference to my power bill to date.
Spoke to one person today and they also have had their power bill doubled but they rang up and complained that they are also on the pension and have a roof covered in solar panels, their provider instantly, without arguing, gave her a $150 reduction on her power bill.
People, get on your phone and start arguing with your provider, as something is very rotten here and it stinks of corruption or greed.
Phillip Jones, Moonbi
El Nino has now arrived in Australia.
Already the presence of human induced climate change, as a super charger to El Nino, is being felt in a big way.
Sydney has experienced the equal highest September heat on record, put marathon runners in hospital and declared its first total fire ban in three years.
In Bega 20 schools have been closed because of catastrophic fire conditions, 35 bush fires are burning across Queensland and concerns about train tracks in Victoria are high.
We are racing towards a World that soon may well be no longer able to support life. Scientists are fully aware of the the present climate situation which is that the burning of fossil fuels to create energy is the prime cause of human-caused climate change.
As incomprehensible as it certainly appears to be, it appears as long as the use of fossil fuels continues to be a massive money earner for Australia banning its use by policy makers is a very remote possibility.
Brian Measday, Kingswood, South Australia
