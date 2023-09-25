Siblings Stevie, Emmett and Maxwell Renshaw each won a golden sash and a prize bag filled with goodies during Tamworth Jockey Club's first Fashions on the Field for children.
"I felt happy and excited," Stevie, 9, said after winning the Most Unique Outfit - a purple number her mother helped her choose.
The Community Race Day on Monday September 25, was the brainchild of Beth Sweeney, a former Tamworth florist who has been with the jockey club for about three months.
"We don't usually get race days on a Monday or during the school holidays, so we thought let's make the most of that, and we popped it on," Ms Sweeney said.
"There's a few more people here than I expected which is lovely."
Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson welcomed the children to the stage and announced the categories for the age groups - 12 and under, tweens, and adults - the three judges chose their winners and runners up.
One of the judges Shonny Smith said she based her score-card on matching outfits and those that looked "a bit out of the ordinary".
READ ALSO:
From gates open at 11am to closing time at 5pm, parents watched as their children jumped on the bouncy castle, painted with acrylics, ran around with footballs or marvelled at the Jurassic Jeep, army SUV, and antique fire engines.
Meanwhile most adults celebrated their wins or wondered about their losses on the horses as they thundered past, with local trainer Sue Grills' Lady Chartwell taking home the first win on the 1000 metres Maiden Plate at 1.45pm.
The Spring school holidays across NSW are on from Monday September 25, to Friday October 6.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.