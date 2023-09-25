Farmer Brooke Stevenson is one of many farmers and residents in the Liverpool Plains beginning to prepare for a drier than usual Summer.
"We've lived on farms our whole lives, we've lived through many droughts, and it's ingrained in us," Mrs Stevenson said.
It comes as Liverpool Plains Shire Council (LPSC) mayor Doug Hawkins reminds residents to conserve their water use under current Level P water conservation methods for drinking water.
"It's just a reminder that we're going into a dry time and it could get fairly severe, so the time to start conserving water is now," Cr Hawkins said.
"Farmers are getting desperate for rain already, and those farmers have told me they've been hand-feeding stocks since April, so that in itself is not a good sign."
The Department of Primary Industries (DPI) also recently upgraded the Liverpool Plains region to Drought Affected, following the September 19 nationwide-declared El Nino event.
Drought affected means drought conditions are intensifying and the rainfall trend has been in the negative during the past 90 days, according to the DPI.
READ ALSO:
Cr Hawkins said even though the dam supply levels were still high, ground water levels during August declined steadily, and that the level of the Quipolly Dam is down 0.7 per cent.
We know from experience that water levels can drop rapidly at this time of year without regular rainfall, Cr Hawkins said.
Our goal is that all residents have access to affordable, clean water supplies and introducing these restrictions now will help to provide a continuous supply of quality drinking water to the region."
From October 1, daylight savings, residents in the Liverpool Plains are restricted to using sprinklers between 6pm to 8am, but handheld hoses, watering cans and buckets can be used at any time except during the heat of the day.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.