The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Boy, 16, charged with robbery and resist police

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
September 25 2023 - 9:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A teenager has been charged by Oxley Police District officers after an alleged robbery in Tamworth. Picture file
A teenager has been charged by Oxley Police District officers after an alleged robbery in Tamworth. Picture file

A TEENAGER has been charged after a man was allegedly robbed while walking in Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.