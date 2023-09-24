A TEENAGER has been charged after a man was allegedly robbed while walking in Tamworth.
Officers attached to the Oxley Police District swooped on a 16-year-old boy after an investigation into an alleged robbery and assault in Tamworth.
At about 10.30pm on Friday, September 15, a 32-year-old man was walking along Duri Road when he was allegedly approached from behind by a group of kids.
One of the young people allegedly punched the man in the back of the head, which caused his prescription glasses to fall.
READ ALSO:
The group allegedly stole the man's phone, and ID before fleeing.
Investigations into the alleged offending led officers to home in on the teenager at about 9pm on Saturday, September 23 in Tamworth.
It's alleged the boy struggled with officers during the arrest.
The teenager was taken to Tamworth Police Station where he was charged with robbery in company; and resist police.
He was refused police bail to appear at a children's court on Sunday, September 24.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.