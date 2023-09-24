A "resource-heavy" grass fire between Tamworth and Manilla is a foreboding sign of a treacherous summer to come for the region, according to firefighters.
A spokesperson for the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) said the fire was likely caused by a private land holder's use of equipment and exemplifies the importance of being careful when working near dry grass or bush as we move into a "challenging" fire season.
"This incident is evidence of how important it is for landowners to know the risk from those warmer and windier conditions when using equipment on their land, and to make sure they have mitigation strategies in place," the spokesperson said.
The grass fire at Garthowen, less than 25 kilometres north of Tamworth, was relatively small but still took almost a week for a team of 20 firefighters, 10 trucks, and a small assistance helicopter to put out due to persistent re-ignitions.
"It shows how we're not even in summer yet and bits and pieces can keep smouldering for some time so it was a resource-heavy response to a relatively small fire," the RFS spokesperson said.
They said the fire scorched more than 40 hectares of land but thankfully did not cause any injuries or property damage.
Unfortunately, the region is likely in for a very severe fire season this year, in large part due to the changing climate.
"The unseasonably warm and windy weather we've seen last week is potentially a prelude to what we're going to see this year," the RFS spokesperson said.
Which is why it's more important now than ever for community members to take steps to reduce their bushfire risk.
The RFS says community members can take five simple steps to reduce their bushfire risk:
The fire fighters are also doing their best to prepare for what their commissioner has dubbed 'the worst grass fire risk in two decades'.
"Across NSW we've conducted at least 15 hazard reduction burns this weekend, so we're still taking any opportunity we can during cooler conditions to mitigate risk and prepare, and it''s really important that landholders do the same," the RFS spokesperson said.
