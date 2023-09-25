It is easy to see why Josh Frost was tasked with the weight of leadership in his early 20s.
The Armidale native possesses an air of calmness and an easygoing manner which were evident even in the euphoric aftermath of a grand final victory on Saturday.
The 24-year-old captained the South Armidale United Scorpions to victory over OVA - the club's first-ever premier league first grade title.
And, when asked if the victory was any sweeter as captain, Frost immediately turned the focus back on his teammates.
"They're a really easy bunch of boys to captain," he said.
"Everyone gets along, everyone respects each other, so my job's not really hard. I just run the warm-ups, they pretty well do it themselves."
This instinct for humility is perhaps a part of why the young man has taken naturally to the demands of the role.
And though he was barely out of his teens when appointed to the job, Frost was honoured to have been trusted with leadership by the club with which he had grown up.
Having moved to Souths when he started high school, Frost said the Scorpions were more akin to family.
"All the way through, from juniors up, it's a great club," he said.
"Everyone gets along, we're always at the pub after games, celebrating the wins together. I think that's the most important part of the club."
Throughout his time leading the team, Frost has benefited from the presence of other experienced heads within the squad.
One such mentor he mentioned specifically after Saturday's final was Ruwan Cooper, with whom he also works at New England Toyota.
"Our oldest player, Ruwan - he won't like me saying that - but he's just an absolute mentor in our team," Frost said.
"He stands out every week, he's a big voice in our team and we couldn't do it without him."
South Armidale's grand final victory was "definitely" one of the best days of Frost's playing career, who said after the game he "couldn't be happier".
During the off season, he intends to step back from soccer and unwind with some touch football and golf.
But there were no doubts about his intentions in 2024.
"As long as I'm in town, I'll definitely be with Souths," he said.
