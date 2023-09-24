The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

The Payne family reunion lunch was held at Tamworth's Longyard Hotel

By Emma Downey
Updated September 25 2023 - 8:09am, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Payne family and friends travelled from Perth, Geelong, Canberra and as far afield as the Philippines to attend the Payne family and friends lunch at the Longyard Hotel on Saturday, September 23.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.