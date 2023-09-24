The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth club shows off vintage fire engines at crowded open day

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
September 24 2023 - 5:30pm
These fire trucks may be past their prime, but they've still got plenty of steam in them as they got residents and visitors fired up with excitement over the weekend.

