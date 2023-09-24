These fire trucks may be past their prime, but they've still got plenty of steam in them as they got residents and visitors fired up with excitement over the weekend.
The Tamworth Classic Fire Engines club hosted its second open day on Sunday, September 24, and club members say it was a big success.
The club's vice president previously told the Leader if they could get half the turnout they did from the first event's post-COVID boom they'd be happy, and social media officer Kim Farrant-Talbot was happy to report that mission was accomplished.
"We've definitely achieved that much, if not more," Ms Farrant-Talbot said.
The goal of the open day was to show off the club to the broader community and invite people to consider becoming members.
"We're looking for anyone who wants to join in a bit of camaraderie and social interaction. The guys are here almost every morning for tea or coffee so it's perfect for anyone looking for a bit of company," Ms Farrant-Talbot said.
For just a gold coin donation, visitors were invited to see the club's six lovingly restored fire engines dating from the 1930's up to the 1980's, in addition to a plethora of other vehicles other motoring groups exhibited during the day's Show and Shine.
Members from the Tamworth Roadrunners Rod and Custom Club had a number cars on display and the Kootingal Motor Club brought along a few classics of their own.
Another of the day's vibrant activities was the car boot sale, which saw plenty of items exchanging hands, from hand-crafted artworks to potted plants.
The open day's attendees also got a sneak peek at the group's newest - and oldest - fixer-upper, a 1924 Garford engine recently brought in from Nyngan.
The shed which houses the work-in-progress fire engine was also filled with the delightful scent of grilled sausages, which club members happily prepared for their guests.
"We even had to go out for more bread and snags," Ms Farrant-Talbot said with a laugh.
