REX is suspending flights between Sydney and Armidale until at least March 30 next year.
In a statement, the regional airline blamed the suspension - that will come into play from the end of next month - on Qantas and other major carriers pillaging its pilots.
Rex also identified a shortage of engines, forcing the carrier to park 340 aircraft.
The suspension drew concern and ire from politicians.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said he had contacted Qantas chief executive Vanessa Hudson, seeking an assurance the QantasLink flight capacity would be stepped up and fares maintained at current levels on the Armidale to Sydney route.
"Having two airlines servicing the Armidale to Sydney route on a daily basis for almost 10 years has been a huge success and resulted in cheaper fares and many more flight options for people across the district than most regional centres in NSW," Mr Marshall said.
"I'll be working with Armidale Regional Council over the coming months to facilitate the resumption of REX services and to ensure the airline makes good on its word to return to Armidale in March next year."
Armidale Mayor Sam Coupland acknowledged Rex was operating in a highly competitive environment, with airlines all vying to recruit and retain qualified pilots.
"The simple fact of the matter is that planes don't fly without pilots," Mayor Coupland said.
He said Rex had built an excellent reputation on the Armidale to Sydney route, calling the service vital for the city's business, health care, government services and tourism.
"We want Rex back and we at Council will do everything we responsibly can to ensure that happens," Mayor Coupland said.
Rex has faced challenges before maintaining its Armidale to Sydney service.
COVD lockdowns forced the carrier to cease its flights in April 2020 as passenger flights dwindled.
The airline initially started flying its 34-seat SAAB 340 aircraft between Armidale and Sydney in 2004, offering 32 flights a week.
Then, route passenger numbers were clocked at 50,000 a year.
In October last year, Armidale Regional Airport recorded annual passenger numbers in excess of 120,000 per annum, with regular flights from three carriers to Sydney and Brisbane, according to the Australian Airports Association.
On Friday, September 22 Rex also announced service reductions on seven other regional routes in NSW, excluding Armidale, and that the regional carrier would completely withdraw from the Cairns-Bamaga route in Far North Queensland.
Making the announcement, Rex's general manager of network strategy, Warrick Lodge, said, "We intend to return to the standard flight schedules from March 31, 2024 - however this is subject to the situation improving."
