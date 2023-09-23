At 19 years of age, most girls might be making wishes to follow their dreams, to get into the university of their choice, be able to travel, work in a field of employment they love or just to take time off after years of intensive schooling.
For Anya Zuber however, her wish was less simple.
At just 13, Armidale's Anya Zuber was diagnosed with high-grade metastatic osteosarcoma, an aggressive bone cancer that most commonly affects teenagers and young adults and has a very poor prognosis.
Being treated at Children's Cancer Institute, she initially went through six rounds of chemo and limb-saving surgery on her left leg.
She was given the all-clear in December 2015, but the cancer had returned by January.
Six more months of intensive chemo and radiation followed. Anya was again given the all-clear in August 2016. Over the next few years, she finished her HSC and planned to move to Queensland with her boyfriend to attend university.
She had successful surgery to remove a recurrence of cancer in her lungs in May 2020 and the future looked bright. Only months later, a scan showed masses in her right lung and the superior vena cava. She was rushed to Sydney for treatment.
After six years of treatment, hospital stays and surgeries, Anya passed away on September 12, 2020.
Towards the end, she dreaded chemotherapy and wished for less invasive treatment. She wanted her body, experience and other resources to be focused on research to end childhood cancers.
That was the start of Anya's Wish, a dedicated osteosarcoma program conducted by the Children's Cancer Institute and led by Dr. Emmy Fleuren, who has become a close friend of Anya's mum Liz.
The program's goal is to find safer and more effective treatments for osteosarcoma.
The research project has led to the discovery of nine new globally unique osteosarcoma cell lines - a significant contribution to osteosarcoma research worldwide - and a drug that stops the growth of osteosarcoma cells while leaving healthy cells alone.
The research team at Anya's Wish will continue to investigate new-generation drugs that kill osteosarcoma cells and stop tumour growth. They are also testing different drug combinations to beat treatment resistance and avoid harsh, life-long side effects.
Supported and entirely funded by the community, including friends, family, supporters and businesses, Anya's Wish has raised more than $650K.
A highlight of Anya's childhood in New England was bush walks and picnics in the Region's beautiful National Parks.
The walk will start and finish at Kenwood Park, east of Armidale on October 15.
There are two distances: a 7km family /kids fun walk and a 19km walk open to everyone aged 14 and over.
READ ALSO:
Registration is at 6am at the Armidale Visitors Information Centre. All walkers are expected to complete the courses by 2.30 pm.
Taking part virtually can involve choosing your 19 for 19 challenge in honour of the precious 19 years Anya lived.
You can set up a fundraiser by visiting the Children's Cancer Institute website. The goal for the 2023 19 for 19 challenge is to raise $300,000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.