VOLUNTEERS at Tamworth's Driver Reviver rest stop are hoping they run out of coffee and biscuits this school holidays.
Why? Because it means drivers are taking a break, getting out of the car, and staying safe on the roads.
Frank Coleman, the coordinator of the city's Driver Reviver on Armidale Road, told the Leader a cuppa, a conversation, or just a moment to stretch your legs could help safe lives this holiday period.
"I know the signs of a tired driver," Mr Coleman said.
"The first time you think 'oh, I'm tired', you are, you need to have a rest."
Since the start of this year, 20 people have tragically died on local roads across the region.
READ ALSO:
"That's 20 too many," Peel Highway Patrol manager Inspector Kelly Wixx told the Leader.
Inspector Wixx said the road toll, both locally and statewide, is taking a concerning trend upwards.
"We've seen a sharp increase in the amount of drivers who are disobeying speed limits, taking the risk of using alcohol or using drugs, and then getting behind the wheel," she said.
"It's a very, very, very scary thing."
During the school holidays, which also includes a double demerit crackdown across the long weekend, highway patrol officers will be out in full force across the Oxley and New England police districts to catch drivers behaving badly.
"I think people's attitude is 'it's not going to happen to me, I'm not going to get caught, the rules don't apply to me'," Inspector Wixx said.
"They just don't understand that doing even the simplest things, like obeying the speed limit, reduces the risk of having serious accidents."
During the road blitz, Inspector Wixx urged everyone on the road to prepare for a high volume of traffic, plan their trips, pack their cars and caravans appropriately.
Double demerits will run between Friday, September 29 and Monday, October 2.
Inspector Wixx said the message to drivers across the long weekend, the school holidays, and every time they're on the road is always the same.
"Take your time, don't speed, don't drink and drive."
The Driver Reviver on Armidale Road will be open every day, from 9am until 5pm, until October 8.
Mr Coleman said the rest stop will be fully stocked with free coffee, tea, water, windscreen cleaners, and games for kids.
"We want people to stop," he said.
"Everyone needs to take a break."
