The annual Ride for the Chopper has wrapped up, with teams rolling into Tamworth on Friday afternoon.
The event raises funds for the life saving Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.
The eight day mountain bike ride started in Woolgoolga on September 15 and stopped in Guyra, Armidale and Walcha before finishing up at the Calala Inn on Friday, September 22.
Forty riders, their support crew and two NSW Ambulance paramedics took part in the adventure.
This year marked the 21st anniversary of the ride.
Event Coordinator Jeff Galbraith said the way the riders came together as a team was "magnificent".
"Of course we couldn't do it without our Support Crew who have encouraged the riders and catered for their needs every step of the way," he said.
"With thanks to the community we have been able to raise between $85 -$90,000 for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, ensuring the helicopter is available 24/7, 365 days a year for those in need."
READ ALSO:
But it wasn't all hard work. There was a local school visit along the way, as well as awards, themed ride days, games and activities.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.