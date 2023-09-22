The Northern Daily Leadersport
Home/Sport/A-League
What's on

A-League Women Soccer, 2023: New-look Jets to have a crack in hit-out against Mariners in Tamworth

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
September 22 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Libby Copus-Brown has returned to the Jets after a stint at English Championship club Lewes. Picture Jets Media
Libby Copus-Brown has returned to the Jets after a stint at English Championship club Lewes. Picture Jets Media

COACH Gary van Egmond has one message for his remodelled Newcastle Jets women's team when they take on the Mariners in a friendly in Tamworth on Sunday - "have a crack".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
New Tigers coach Yze sets sights on top-four finish
New coach Adem Yze, here with his family, is plotting Richmond's return to the AFL's top table. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)
Anna Harrington, Roger Vaughan and Oliver Caffrey
More from sports
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.