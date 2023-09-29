4 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Price Guide: $1,219,000
This well considered and carefully designed executive home is located in a very desirable area of East Tamworth.
Offered for sale by the original owners this secluded home is sure to impress.
The 18-year-old John Taylor built home is positioned to take advantage of the stunning views and natural bush surrounds.
An abundance of natural light flows into the home and each of the windows frame different aspects of the magnificent views which change as morning turns to evening and the seasons transform.
Four spacious bedrooms all have quality carpets and each has its own view, be it of Tamworth, the established gardens or the natural bushland settings.
Three bedrooms have built-in wardrobes and all bedrooms are generous in size.
The master bedroom has its own ensuite and a walk through robe.
The stylish kitchen includes electric wall oven, gas cook top, rangehood and dishwasher and is well positioned in the large open plan living and dining area.
The natural light flows into this whole area and it is a great place for family and friends to gather.
From the living/dining area there are views out to the pool and the natural bushland.
Off to one side of the lounge there is a room which could be used as an office, library or as a tranquil and quiet reading/sitting area.
The laundry is big with a long work bench and floor to ceiling storage.
There is outdoor access and it is only a few steps to the clothesline.
Polished blackbutt timber floors feature throughout the property, and complement the natural surrounds of this home's location.
The floor is one even level and with the large entrance and generous hallways movement throughout the home is easy.
The home is of brick veneer and is wrapped with rendered concrete.
The property is well insulated and kept cool by the ducted evaporative air conditioning and kept warm with gas heating.
There is a gas point in the living area and also in one of the bedrooms, which is currently being used as a private library.
Statewide Pest Services installed a protective shield around the property in 2017. The house slab has Termimesh installed.
There is a double garage at the front of the property with an auto door.
The 12m salt water lap pool is always popular during the warmer months and is very easy to maintain.
Whilst offering exclusive and elevated views the property is only a short drive to Tamworth Central Business District, Tamworth shopping and schools.
All of the hard lifting has been completed and this property is offered as a home where you can relax and where you can live the life you will love.
