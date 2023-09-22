A MAN was more than three times the legal limit when he was caught driving on the wrong side of the road in Tamworth.
Geoffrey Ian Brown appeared via telephone in Tamworth Local Court when he was sentenced for high-range drink driving in the early hours of a Saturday morning.
Court documents reveal the 65-year-old was driving on the wrong side of Goonoo Goonoo Road, and in the path of oncoming traffic, at about 12:20am on August 12, 2023.
Police, who were patrolling the area at the time, pulled Brown over after noticing his manner of driving.
Officers observed the 65-year-old was slow to respond, unsteady on his feet, and smelt of alcohol.
He returned a positive road side test, and was arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station where he blew 0.164, more than three times the legal limit.
Brown told police he had drunk four full strength beers in a three hour period before he was pulled over, and had eaten a meal at the Family Hotel.
In court, Brown's defence solicitor Geoffrey Archer said the 65-year-old had caught up for a "few drinks" with work colleagues in the hours before he was detected.
Magistrate Julie Soars told the court she had previously adjourned the matter for Brown to complete the traffic offenders program, which would be taken into account during sentencing.
"I've got his certificate here on the file," she said.
Ms Soars told the 65-year-old he needed to "get on top" of drink driving offending.
"High-range offences can lead you to go into full time custody," she said.
Brown was convicted and sentenced to a 12 month good behaviour order.
His was disqualified from driving for six months, which was backdated to start from the day of the offending.
