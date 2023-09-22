The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Geoffrey Ian Brown sentenced for high-range drink driving in Tamworth

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
September 23 2023 - 6:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geoffrey Ian Brown was sentenced for high-range drink driving in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file
Geoffrey Ian Brown was sentenced for high-range drink driving in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file

A MAN was more than three times the legal limit when he was caught driving on the wrong side of the road in Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.