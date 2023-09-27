The Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase Tour will be tearing up the freeways to bring the best of the 2023 Festival to Tamworth!
This Showcase has been expertly curated, lovingly presented and will feature some of the festivals hottest acts live on stage for an incredible two hours of hard hitting laughter. This showcase features a huge and hilarious line up that includes:
David Smiedt -David is charming and devilishly silly and will have you laughing until you can't breathe.
Jacques Barret - Charismatic king of the Australian comedy scene!
Fady Kassab - 2019 RAW Comedy grand final winner! The master of the dark comedic arts.
Bec Melrose - 2018 RAW Comedy National Winner who has since gone to write for TV, open for Wil Anderson and collect buckets of critical acclaim.
Andrew Hamilton - Intelligent, honest and very funny, Andrew unravels his insane history brining laughter to stages across Australia.
Sarah Gaul - A musical and stand-up comedy genius!
Christian Elderfield - If you like quick witted humour sidled with hilarious stories and astute observation then Christian is the comedian for you.
This show is recommended for mature audiences 15 yrs+. May contain course language and adult themes.
Don't miss out on a huge night of laughs - call your pals and grab your tickets to the funniest night of entertainment you will see all year! At the Capitol Theatre Saturday 7 October at 8:00pm.
The magical stage adaptation if the beloved Australian story is back to celebrate its 40 th birthday!
Mem Fox and Julie Viva's beloved picture book Possum Magic has enchanted children for decades and Monkey Boo Theatre Company brings paper and ink to life on stage once again!
Grandma Poss loves making magic! She makes wombats blue and kookaburras pink. She makes dingoes smile and emus shrink. But one day, when danger arrives in the form of a snake, Grandma uses her most magical spell to make Hush invisible.
Hush has many wonderful adventures. But being invisible isn't all its cracked up to be, and Hush longs to see herself again.
On problem! Grandma Poss can't find the spell to make Hush visible again. And then she remembers... this particular magic requires something more, something special, something to do with food.... People food!
Possum Magic takes us on a whimsical journey to cities around Australia to find food that makes Hush visible again.
Using a clever palette of live action, stage magic, an original soundscape, elements of puppetry and projected animation, the team have translated the whimsical world of the book to a live experience.
For 3-8 years and their families.
Watch this wonderful book come to life at the Capitol Theatre Tuesday 10 October at 6:00pm.
'But after a while, you learn to ignore the names people call you and you just trust who you are' - Shrek.
Shrek The Musical based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film and book William Steig, brings the hilarious story of everyone's favourite ogre to life on the stage.
Join Shrek, our unlikely hero, and his wisecracking loyal steed Donkey as they set off on a quest to rescue the feisty Princess Fiona from her tower, guarded by a fire breathing love-sick dragon. Add the vertically challenged Lord Farquaad, a gang of fairy-tale misfits, and a cookie with attitude, and you've got an irresistible mix of adventure, laughter and romance guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages.
Directed by Aaron Jones and brought to life by the Tamworth Music Society, this 'made in Tamworth' production from the of this very special story-book adventure is one all members for the family will love - so don't let them miss it!
This story of friendship, bravery and self-acceptance can be seen at the Capitol Theatre from Friday 20 October to Saturday 4 November both matinee and night performances.
To book for these and many more shows available at Entertainment Venues, either book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au or call Capitol Theatre Box Office on 67675200.
