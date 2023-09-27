The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Find out what's on at the Capitol Theatre during October

By Theatre Talk
September 27 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Don't miss out on a huge night of laughs. Picture supplied.
Don't miss out on a huge night of laughs. Picture supplied.

Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase

The Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase Tour will be tearing up the freeways to bring the best of the 2023 Festival to Tamworth!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.