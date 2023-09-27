Join Shrek, our unlikely hero, and his wisecracking loyal steed Donkey as they set off on a quest to rescue the feisty Princess Fiona from her tower, guarded by a fire breathing love-sick dragon. Add the vertically challenged Lord Farquaad, a gang of fairy-tale misfits, and a cookie with attitude, and you've got an irresistible mix of adventure, laughter and romance guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages.