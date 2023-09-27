The Northern Daily Leader
September 27 2023 - 3:27pm
Artist Sybil Orr, Curator Dr Carol McGregor, and artist Liz Williamson in front of textile artists from nearly every state in Australia and every corner of the world. Picture by Peter Hardin, from file.
Residue + Response: 5th Tamworth Textile Triennial

Saturday, September 9 - Saturday February 10, 2024

Residue + Response: Tamworth Textile Triennial builds on the tradition of the Tamworth Fibre Textile collection which first began in 1973, showcasing 50 years of contemporary textile artists.

