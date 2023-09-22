The Northern Daily Leadersport
Home/Sport/A-League

Soccer: South Armidale to play in first Northern Inland Premier League grand final since 2016

SN
By Samantha Newsam
September 22 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Josh Frost says he's "more than proud" to lead South Armidale into the first Northern Inland Premier League grand final since 2019, and their first premier league decider in seven years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from AFL
More from sports
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.