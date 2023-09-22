The Northern Daily Leader
Diane Gray is the new Business NSW New England regional director

By Rachel Gray
September 23 2023 - 5:30am
Armidale-based Diane Gray has been appointed the New England North West regional director for peak body Business NSW after more than a year-long hunt for the right person.

Rachel Gray

