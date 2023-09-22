Armidale-based Diane Gray has been appointed the New England North West regional director for peak body Business NSW after more than a year-long hunt for the right person.
"I'm lucky enough that I'm the person who got it, but to see this position filled, it's really an exciting time for this region," Mrs Gray said.
Mrs Gray takes over from acting director for the region Paula Martin who stepped in after Joe Townsend resigned in May last year to concentrate on raising his family following an almost eight-year reign in the role.
"Being regularly away for work made me realise how much I was missing, how quickly time was passing, and that it was time for me to take control," Mr Townsend said at the time.
Mrs Martin returns to focus on her role as Business NSW Executive Director for the Central Coast region.
And Tamworth Business Chamber's Matthew Sweeney, who also sits on the nine-member Business NSW New England North West (BNNENW) regional advisory council that supports her position also seems to think so.
"It'll be great now that we've got somebody out there with a seat back at the table who will specifically be looking at this region," Mr Sweeney said.
"Paula did an awesome job, but given she was only in an interim role until we could find someone...we always had an ear to the ground."
READ ALSO:
Mrs Gray will be spearheading the advocacy role for businesses across the region, speaking with and lobbying state and local governments, industry bodies and leaders.
"We're looking across all different industry sectors about how we can really advocate for business and industry in this region," Mrs Gray said.
"And [for us to] say, 'we are here, we are open for business', and it's about how we can attract investment and workers and opportunity for growth right across the region."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.