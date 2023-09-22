Tamworth man Jack Lewis and his furry friend Obi Wan Kenobi are among hundreds of owners and their dogs competing for a top agility prize this weekend.
The Agility Dog Association of Australia National Grand Prix is on at the Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre (AELEC) from Friday, September 22 through to Monday September 25.
Mr Lewis said Obi Wan Kenobi, a six-year-old Working Border Collie, was trained regularly in the highly sophisticated art of dog agility in their backyard where they have set up a circuit.
"When he goes out, he'll just about drag you into the ring," Mr Lewis said of Obi's passion for the sport.
"He loves it too much."
Mr Lewis and his family have had a few canine companions over the years, but the Star Wars theme began many years ago when their children named their two black German Shepherd dogs Darth and Vader.
"Then we had a Labradoodle, he was like an apricot colour, and we called him Anakin before he turned to the dark side," Mr Lewis said. "Then we had Luke, you are my son, not Luke I am your father."
Border Collies, Tamworth's most popular breed, the Jack Russell, and all varieties of oodles, kelpies, sheep dogs, spaniels and retrievals, will be leaping over jumps up to 60 centimetres high, weaving between poles, crawling through tunnels and sprinting up and down ramps.
At least 150 owners, some with more than one dog entered in the grand prix, have come to the event from coastal NSW, Queensland, Victoria and many regional towns and cities in between.
READ ALSO:
Representing from across the Queensland/NSW border is teenager Takiyah Lowe with her four-year-old "invincible" cattle dog named Jaffa.
"She's very loud and invincible - she could fall off something and she would walk away completely unharmed," Ms Lowe said.
And from the south side of Brisbane is Dan Poole with his rescue kelpie dog Kiva named after his friend's pup Ziva.
"She's chill but when she wants to go she'll go," Mr Poole said of Kiva who is also on medication because her blood doesn't clot properly but otherwise is in excellent health.
"So we haven't been doing much training leading up to this."
The event is free and starts each day at 8am and finishes at 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, and at 1pm on Monday. The top dog competition will be held about midday on Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.