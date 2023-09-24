The Northern Daily Leader
Nemingha Public School students put their minds to the test

By Newsroom
September 24 2023 - 10:30am
Representing Nemingha PS Lucas Godden, Toby Smith, Lillian Stass, Stella Bridges, Heidi Hawkins, Emily Crocker, Stella Peters competed in the Tournament of Minds in Sydney. Picture supplied.
Seven students from Nemingha Public School had the opportunity of a lifetime recently, performing in front of a large audience at Tournament of Minds NSW Branch Final held at the University of New South Wales.

