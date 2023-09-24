Seven students from Nemingha Public School had the opportunity of a lifetime recently, performing in front of a large audience at Tournament of Minds NSW Branch Final held at the University of New South Wales.
The team represented the North West Region in The Arts category, after winning the Regional Final in Tamworth.
Tournament of Minds is a program for all primary and secondary students providing the opportunity to solve authentic, open-ended challenges that foster creative, divergent thinking whilst developing collaborative enterprise, excellence and teamwork.
For the Branch Final, the team was given three hours to prepare their solution using materials provided to them, their problem-solving skills, creativity and imagination and no outside assistance is permitted.
Nemingha Public competed against teams from ten other regions proving small regional schools can certainly play in the big league.
Teacher Lauren Bowman facilitated the team during their six week preparation before the regional final and then the big one at the state final.
"The seven students involved worked collaboratively to solve an authentic and open ended question in the Arts discipline during the six week challenge," Mrs Bowman said.
"After winning their section at regional level, they came up with a creative response and preformed well to a large audience.
"They should be proud of this achievement.
"Well done."
It's the furthest the school has ever made it in the competition.
