NEW ENGLAND's latest solar farm proposal has drawn more than 140 objections from residents, landholders and authorities.
They claim the Sundown Solar farm, planned for midway between Inverell and Glen Innes, will lead to loss of agricultural land, threaten native habitat, cause bushfire risks and be a traffic risk.
Inverell Shire Council development services manager Anthony Alliston also raised concerns about how large volumes of waste from the construction, such as panels and batteries, would be disposed of and called for developers of the farm to provide a waste management plan before proceeding, if at all, with the project.
The proposed Sundown Solar Farm would cover about 2103 hectares of Spring Mountain, about 30 kilometres east of Inverell.
The farm would have a shelf life of 35 years. It would consist of approximately 650,000 panels and associated mounting infrastructure; battery energy storage system onsite substation; electrical collection and conversion systems, including inverter and transformer units, switchyard and control room; underground and above ground cables.
Up to 300 workers are expected to be employed during construction, tipped to take just under two years.
Many of the objections emanated from site access to the solar farm, which is via Spring Mountain Road.
Up to 100 light vehicle trips and 14 shuttle bus trips per day are expected along Spring Mountain Road and the Gwydir Highway during construction, leading to concerns raised by Transport for NSW.
Development services team leader Alexandra Power noted the intersection to be used to enter the solar farm failed to comply with official safety standards and didn't support a planned temporary reduction of the speed limit to achieve compliance.
Furthermore, "Spring Mountain Road is unsealed at the intersection with Gwydir Highway which provides a safety risk", Ms Power noted. Her concerns were backed up by other local landholders and residents.
"Spring Mountain and Sturmans Roads are essential arterial routes for local residents," one resident noted.
"This huge volume of heavy vehicle traffic travelling at high speeds and carrying hazardous materials greatly increases the risk of accidents and will expose the local residents and our employees to dangers having an impact on the safety of motorists, pedestrians and graziers mustering stock along these roads."
The NSW Department of Primary Industries - Agriculture was concerned the project gave no attention to biosecurity or weed and pest control.
