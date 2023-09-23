New NERAM exhibition is a family affair | Sneak peek of the artworks

Father and son artists Angus and Charlie Nivison will be exhibiting together for the first time when the New England Regional Art Museum opens its doors to a new exhibition called Inspiration and Iterations on September 29.
Culminating NERAM's 40th anniversary year, the exhibition celebrates the collections and many of the artists NERAM has worked with over the years.
Inspiration and Iterations features 40 works selected from NERAM's collections, along with 40 original contemporary responses by invited artists.
"The exhibition not only highlights much-loved works in the collection but outstanding work by established, emerging, and student artists that have an ongoing connection to NERAM and its impact and legacy," NERAM curator Belinda Hungerford said.
Two of those artists will be Angus and Charlie Nivison, from Walcha, who have both supplied unique and significantly different works for the exhibition.
"I have never been in an exhibition with dad before," Charlie, a street artist now based in Sydney who also created the Whispering Wall mural out the front of NERAM, said
"But I'm pretty excited to be hung in the same exhibition as him.
"I haven't seen his artwork yet and I have asked him to keep it a surprise for the opening night so I can critique him in person.
"The work I'm submitting is titled Peak Hours referencing the original artwork title Quiet Hours by Edward Radford, as well as giving it a modern internet age twist, it looks at modern times and how much the world and a simple thing like reading a book has hugely changed with technology."
Angus, an abstractionist who is based in Walcha, has submitted an artwork for the exhibition called Undercurrent which is a response to Devil's Door Knob by self-taught American artist Gene Davis.
"I selected the artwork from the Chandler Coventry Collection at NERAM," Angus said.
"It's a painting of stripes - all of Gene Davis's works are stripes, I think he painted nothing else.
"So, my artwork is, not surprisingly, stripy! Undercurrent, like it's inspiration, is beautiful, mysterious, and abstract.
"I guess Devil's Door Knob got me thinking if you turned the Devil's Door Knob and opened the door, what would be on the other side.
"I did enjoy doing the painting for this show and I got to like stripes! I hope the gallery visitors like my response, it's for me, quite colourful. Bryan from Utopia Art Sydney, commented on the work and said, 'Have you been taking happy pills?'."
Angus said he had never been in a show with Charlie before and was looking forward to it.
"I have seen the artwork he has produced, and it makes me laugh, it's a witty response," he said. "I think the show will be a very interesting show indeed."
Inspiration and Iterations will be open until February 4, 2024
