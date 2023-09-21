Liverpool Plains Shire residents have been advised by the local council a set of water conservation measures are inbound, bringing limits to the use of garden sprinklers.
The Level P measures encourage people to follow common sense water use practices to help maintain a sustainable water supply, and a council spokesperson said from October 1 residents would only be able to use sprinklers and other fixed-surface watering systems from 6pm until 8am.
Handheld hoses, buckets and watering cans can be used at any time except during the warmer parts of the day, the spokesperson said.
"While supply levels remain high, ground water levels have steadily declined through August and Quipolly Dam levels are down 0.7 per cent since the start of the month," the spokesperson said.
Quirindi's Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) rainfall site recorded below average rainfall during August and the BOM is forecasting minimal rainfall across the Liverpool Plains region during the next three months.
READ ALSO:
Liverpool Plains Shire Council mayor Doug Hawkins said experience has shown water levels can drop rapidly at this time of year without regular rainfall.
"Our goal is that all residents have access to affordable, clean water supplies and introducing these restrictions now will help to provide a continuous supply of quality drinking water to the region," he aid.
Council will continue to monitor all town water supply systems in the Liverpool Plains Shire for changing water quality conditions over the coming months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.