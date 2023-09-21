The Northern Daily Leader
Liverpool Plains council asks residents to start conserving water

By Newsroom
Updated September 22 2023 - 11:47am, first published 7:45am
Liverpool Plains Shire residents have been advised by the local council a set of water conservation measures are inbound, bringing limits to the use of garden sprinklers.

