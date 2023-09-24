A MAN will front sentencing in the district court after he admitted to causing grievous bodily harm to a woman.
Adam Wayne Newton replied "yes" when he was asked whether he was entering a guilty plea to one domestic violence-related charge of reckless grievous bodily harm (GBH) when he appeared from custody in Tamworth Local Court.
Magistrate Julie Soars told the 24-year-old the matter would now be sent to the district court for a sentence to be handed down.
"Your matter has been committed to sentence in the district court," she said.
READ ALSO:
Newton admitted to causing grievous bodily harm to the woman and being reckless as to causing actual bodily harm between 12:01am and 10:55am on October 19, 2022, in West Tamworth.
In court, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) solicitor Matthew Kilkeary handed up an amended charge certificate, a case conference certificate, a statement of agreed facts, and an updated criminal record for Newton.
He told the court the prosecution would also be withdrawing four other charges against Newton.
The domestic violence-related charges which were dropped against Newton include causing GBH to a person with intent; assault occasioning actual bodily harm; stalking or intimidation; and taking or detaining a person with intent to obtain advantage by causing actual bodily harm.
Newton's defence solicitor told the court no application for bail was to be made, and Newton will remain in custody until he appears in the district court in October.
When he fronts sentencing, two domestic-related charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm will also be taken into account.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.