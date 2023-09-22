They've won state gold, now four Tamworth rising young hockey stars are shooting for nationals glory.
Rhys Mackay, Eliott Rodda, Noah Evans and Blake Judd will suit up for NSW when state teams from across the country converge on Newcastle for the boys and girls Hockey Australia Under 13 National Championships.
Getting underway on Saturday, it will be the first time for Rodda, Evans and Judd pulling on state colours, and for all four their first under 13s nationals campaign.
READ ALSO:
He will play for the Stars' boys, while Rodda, Evans and Judd will roar with the Lions.
Rodda's mother Julie said he is "pretty chill" about it all.
"Eliott is a very relaxed child," she said.
"He's very excited but it's another hockey game for him."
By the same token he is very keen to get into it, she said.
The quartet's selection comes after they impressed for Tamworth at the state championships, which the Frogs won, and then at the state teams trials.
Rodda and Mackay are going into the championships off the back of grand final wins, with Rodda's South United under 15s side victorious and Mackay's Kiwis side defeating Judds' Tudor Wests in the under 13s boys.
The Lions start their campaign against the Victoria Volt, in what will be the opening game of the boys tournament. They then play the Northern Territory later on Saturday afternoon.
The Stars' meanwhile have Tasmania - directly after the Lions' second game - and ACT on Saturday.
The Tamworth quartet will be joined in Newcastle by Hockey New England's Angus Schmude and Tabitha Havas with Schmude selected in the Lions boys side and Havas the Lions' girls.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.