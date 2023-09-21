Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey and his deputy Rob Hooke had a moment of brief competition from councillor Ann Luke during the mayoral elections.
"I wanted to add in a bit of competition and a bit of a 'yay for the females'," Cr Luke said.
"But I was very pleased the mayor was returned, he's been a very good man."
The Gunnedah Shire Council had its mayoral election at the Elgin Street chambers on Wednesday, September 20, with a majority of councillors re-electing Cr Chaffey and Cr Hooke.
The shire's general manager Eric Groth called the results, with Cr Chaffey receiving six votes to Cr Luke's three, and Cr Hooke's seven votes to Cr Luke's two.
"I am honoured to be elected to serve another term as mayor of the Gunnedah Shire," Cr Chaffey said.
"I am deeply passionate about leading progress and development of our community and I look forward to working with my fellow councillors and staff in the next 12 months."
Cr Chaffey has been in the top mayoral position since 2016 and was elected chair of the Country Mayors Association in 2022.
Cr Hooke became deputy mayor after his predecessor Gai Swain stepped down in 2018, and said he has since adopted a very "collegial approach" in the role.
"I've got to align with the majority of thinking of the council and really be able to converse with the mayor and with staff," Cr Hooke said.
"And I felt I could fill that role without there being any conflict and be able to keep harmony and the same team going while the mayor's away, so we're all on the same page."
With the general council elections only another 12 months away, when all nine councillors' positions will be up for the vote, Cr Hooke said they have a tough year ahead.
"The state budget was not good for rural and regional NSW," he said.
"We've got the redevelopment of the hospital, which has now been on the table for four and a half years, and there is not any extra money to be able to deliver the full scope of what was promised.
"But it was wonderful to have the endorsement from my fellow councillors that the majority were happy with the team we have as the mayor and the deputy mayor."
The Gunnedah Shire Council is also seeking expressions of interest from people in outlying towns to host two ordinary council meetings in 2024.
Upcoming meetings are scheduled for 4.30pm on the following days: October 18, November 15, December 13, February 21, March, 20, April 17, May 15, June 19, and July 17.
