The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Tamworth beekeepers shocked by transition from Varroa eradication to management

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
September 21 2023 - 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Beekeepers in Tamworth are reeling from the news that the bee-killing Varroa mite is here to stay as the NSW government gives up on eradication.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.