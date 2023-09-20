The Northern Daily Leader
Liverpool Plains council re-elects mayor and deputy

By Rachel Gray
September 20 2023 - 6:00pm
Liverpool Plains Shire Council mayor Doug Hawkins and his deputy Ken Cudmore have been reinstated to their positions in what was a very swift council election.

Rachel Gray

