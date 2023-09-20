Liverpool Plains Shire Council mayor Doug Hawkins and his deputy Ken Cudmore have been reinstated to their positions in what was a very swift council election.
The election was held during the September ordinary meeting in the Quirindi council chambers on Wednesday, September 20, with the top mayoral and deputy positions briefly being vacated.
With only Cr Hawkins and Cr Cudmore nominated for the two roles, it was a quick process for General Manager Gary Murphy to call the winners.
"Given that there was only one nominee for the role of mayor, I declare that councillor Douglas John Hawkins is duly elected to the position of mayor," Mr Murphy said to those gathered in the chamber on Wednesday.
"In the position for the role of deputy mayor, I received a nomination from Councillor Ken Cudmore."
Cr Hawkins said he was glad to have had the support of the council and said, "it's a privilege to serve again for the rest of this term for the next 12 months".
"I'd be quite happy to go to the next general election with everything we've got on the books now completed and everything up and running, and possibly some other plans on the board."
Speaking before the election, Cr Hawkins said he was feeling pretty confident but that he was prepared to "hand over the reins" if someone else was elected.
Cr Hawkins will serve his term for another year before the next general election in September 2024, when all seven counsellor positions will be up for nomination.
The usual term of a mayor is two years and a general council election is called every four years.
However, the previous general election was held a year later in 2021 due to COVID restrictions postponing the 2020 election, which has also shortened this mayoral term to one year.
In that time, Cr Hawkins has managed to complete a variety of projects, including the Quipolly Water Treatment Plant he promised residents, which is expected to be up and running by January 2024.
