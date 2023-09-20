A mechanical fault has left Tamworth short of one of its main firefighting trucks for almost a week.
The breakdown comes just as residents are put on high alert as a rare spring heatwave increases the fire danger rating for much of the region.
"Our only off-road appliance has been taken off the road due to a mechanical failure, so Tamworth's left without any off-road capability during a high fire danger period," a Fire Brigade Employees Union representative told the Leader.
"If a fire happens external to road access, we won't be able to get to it because we can't get off road."
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) confirmed the tanker went offline on Friday, September 15.
"The South Tamworth tanker was booked in for local mechanical repairs last Friday and an issue was identified with the vehicle's gear box. A spare part, required to fix the tanker, has taken longer than expected to deliver," a FRNSW spokesperson said.
"As a result, a local replacement tanker, known as a Service Exchange Vehicle, will arrive in Tamworth today [Wednesday] to cover its absence."
Though the service vehicle is not a one-to-one replacement for the off-road tanker, the spokesperson said the problem does not pose a threat to public safety and that "local fire coverage has not been compromised".
The union representative told the Leader the debacle reflects the state of the South Tamworth brigade's declining and ageing fleet, with the station's primary truck recently breaking down two times in two months.
"That appliance is also used outside of the region for other Fire and Rescue zones when they require an off-road capability, so we've been left without a critical resource required to conduct firefighting operations," they said.
Despite most of the region's off-road fires being the job of the Rural Fire Service to put out, the Tamworth district of FRNSW has several areas where bushfires or grassfires could break out and require the use of more than just the fire brigade's standard two-wheel drive urban fire engines.
The union representative says the decline of Fire and Rescue assets is an ongoing issue which endangers public safety and wastes public funds.
However, FRNSW rejected the idea that its service fleet isn't up to scratch.
"The [replacement] tanker, in itself, is not a first response vehicle, but in any case, other identical trucks are strategically positioned throughout the local FRNSW area to cover the absence of any particular appliance," the Fire and Rescue spokesperson said.
