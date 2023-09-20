The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

South Tamworth Fire and Rescue's only off-roader out of action

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
September 20 2023 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A mechanical fault has left Tamworth short of one of its main firefighting trucks for almost a week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.