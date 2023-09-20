Brooke Klingner might only be a couple of years into her rugby union career but she's already gained numerous accolades in the sport.
The 18-year-old has been part of the Glen Innes Elks for the last two seasons and her talent will see her link up with the Newcastle-based Hunter Wildfires from next year.
Growing up, Klingner played a multitude of sports from league tag to pony club but took up the opportunity to venture into the full contact sport after being approached in 2021.
"I was still pretty keen on playing league tag but [Elkettes captains] Sarah Byrne and Lauren Clarke were asking me to come play rugby for the Elks the next year. So I decided to give it a crack and learn a new sport," she said.
She took up the challenge and never looked back.
"I loved how it was a fast moving game and never stopped," Klingner said.
"I love running and sports so it was definitely a sport I wanted to try."
Klingner was part of a group of young women and teenagers who joined the Elks to play rugby for the first time in 2022 under the guidance of coach Mitch Swift.
The side play in the New England Rugby Union women's 10s competition and have made preliminary finals in the last two seasons.
In those two seasons, Klingner's game has developed.
"Last year there was a lot of experience in the team," she said.
"That definitely helped with learning the rules of the game and learning better technique.
"This year I was one of the senior girls and it definitely allowed me to expand my leadership skills and the re-enforcement of skills in my own game.
"The Elks have helped with my footy a lot and I'm so grateful for them."
She's gone on to play in the representative arena as well.
She has lined up for Central North in 7s and the full 15-a-side version of the sport as well as turning out for North West in the NSW Combined High School 7s carnival.
Klingner's growth and performances in the open age New England competition didn't go unnoticed either.
She was named the joint winner of the Alana Thomas Player of Most Promise award.
Thomas grew up in Glen Innes, played for and been the assistance coach of the Wallaroos as well as the head coach of the Melbourne Rebels Super W team.
But the pair are also family.
Klingner was rapt to find out she was a recipient of the award named in honour of her cousin.
"I actually was so surprised when they called my name out for Alana's award," Klingner said.
"I couldn't believe it. Alana has played a big role in my rugby journey so far and has taught me so much.
"[She is] definitely one of the women in sport I look up to!
"And to get her award meant the absolute world, I was so happy and a little bit emotional. I called her as soon as I got it and she was very pleased with the result too."
Moving forward, after Klingner finishes her HSC, she will move to Newcastle to link up with the Wildfires, who are part of the Shute Shield and Jack Scott Cup (women's) competitions.
The opportunity arose after she attended an International Rugby Academy of Australia camp and a Wildfires' talent scout spotted her.
"I didn't hear much from them throughout the year, then I got the call a couple of weeks ago asking if I was interested in playing," Klingner said.
"I'm so excited to see where it leads me."
It will no doubt be a big step up.
But she's eager jump right in.
"I'm so excited to be moving forward in my rugby journey," she said.
"Being surrounded by a team that have been playing for years at a high level gives me a lot of lessons to be learnt. I'm also excited to learn more about the 15s game and the way the it is played."
It's a big move for a country girl but one she's excited about.
"I always wanted to move to Newcastle for the sporting and job opportunities as well as the change of venue, Especially excited for the beach," Klingner said.
"Now that I have decided to move, I definitely want to look into playing 7s as well as 15s.
"But I'm excited about it all and will take every opportunity with both hands."
