Do you know a local legend or a sporting superstar?
Tamworth Regional Council currently has nominations open for the 2023 Local Legends Awards and Tamworth Regional Sports Awards.
The Local Legends awards recognise outstanding achievements and contributions across our region and cover a range of categories for all ages, including volunteer of the year award, excellence in sustainability award, excellence in visual arts, excellence in performing arts, community inclusion award, and of course the Local Legend of the year.
The Regional Sporting Awards recognise the strong sporting culture and achievements of individuals, teams and organisations in our region. Categories include Junior and Senior Sports Star of the year, Sports Teams of the Year, Coach of the Year, and awards for services to sport, special achievements and sports development.
"These awards speak to the very core of the Tamworth region - community. Our region has a strong sporting culture with facilities to match, and this is driven by community passion and volunteers who make these clubs and competitions possible, said Tamworth Region Mayor Russell Webb.
"Our volunteers and community groups make our region better place, ensuring that we are inclusive, diverse and able to help those in need."
Cr Webb said Council is now seeking expressions of interest from community-minded residents to join working groups and committees.
Tamworth Regional Youth Council is for young people aged 14-17 and meets monthly to discuss issues important to youth across the region. It is a great way for students to gain personal development and leadership skills while raising the profile of youth issues.
The Tamworth City Centre Working Group initiates, evaluates and advises on Council plans and projects for the Tamworth CBD, and is looking for a planning consultant, landscape architect, urban designer and a commercial property owner to join the group.
READ ALSO:
Meanwhile, the Tamworth Region Inclusive Culture Advisory Committee meets quarterly and provides strategic advice to the Council in relation to diversity and other specific cultural matters.
To nominate for the awards, find out more about the groups or submit an expression of interest simply visit Council's website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.