The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

The Hockey NSW Futures Academy has eye on the future

September 20 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Academy of Sport chief executive Shona Eichorn. Picture supplied
Northern Academy of Sport chief executive Shona Eichorn. Picture supplied

The Regional Academies of Sport (RAS) and Hockey NSW have announced an extension of a partnership that is designed to help produce the next generation of elite hockey players.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.