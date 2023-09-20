The Regional Academies of Sport (RAS) and Hockey NSW have announced an extension of a partnership that is designed to help produce the next generation of elite hockey players.
The Hockey NSW Futures Academy aims to propel the sport ahead of the 2032 Brisbane Olympics by preparing talented young players for the rigours of professional hockey.
Under the initiative, RAS provides critical opportunities for players to access quality support and development opportunities in a holistic environment - opportunities that would not otherwise be available to them.
Shona Eichorn, Northern Academy of Sport chief executive, said in a statement: "This new partnership will support the athletes holistically in nutrition, psychology, strength and conditioning. education and much more."
Embracing that focus on holistic athlete development, the Futures Academy aims to redefine the pathway for hockey players in the state.
This comprehensive program marks a pivotal moment in Hockey NSW's journey towards creating a pipeline for future Hockeyroos and Kookaburras, while nurturing talent from across the state.
While Hockey NSW will provide the coaching, skill acquisition and sport development component of the program, RAS will provide the identified athletes with off-field performance support.
That includes educating them on strength and conditioning methods, sports psychology and nutrition.
The strength and conditioning component incorporates functional testing, movement screening, athlete conditioning and training-load management.
