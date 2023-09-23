Farmers are being encouraged to reach out for assistance following the Bureau of Meteorology's official declaration of an El Nino event.
Rural Aid CEO John Warlters said the BOM had confirmed many producers' fears as an El Nino weather pattern meant hot, dry seasons that trended towards drought.
"The announcement of the El Nino weather pattern will bring a lot of unwelcome memories to the surface for our farmers, who've been anxiously watching land and waterways dry up," Mr Warlters said.
"Thousands of farmers are already managing their land with a view to drought, but today's announcement makes that approach all the more important.
"The past drought was regarded as the worst in living memory for the majority of the country, and it's understandable that many farmers are scared of going through that again."
Mr Warlters encouraged farmers to register with Rural Aid, which provided a range of free assistance measures including financial, hay, drinking water, counselling and volunteer assistance.
"We've already seen a huge increase in requests for emergency hay and household drinking water from farmers right across the country," Mr Warlters said.
"In the past four months, requests to Rural Aid for emergency drinking water have increased by 240 per cent, and our free water tank offer was exhausted in just four hours with more than 95 applications.
"We're aiming to deliver another 50 water tanks by the end of this year to meet demand.
"Rural Aid helps farmers with hay, drinking water, financial assistance, counselling and volunteers; all at no cost to our primary producers, thanks to the generosity of the Australian public and our corporate partners.
"I'm encouraging farmers who are finding themselves overwhelmed to give our rurally-based counselling team a call for a free chat, to make sure they're in the best possible position they can be to take on the upcoming seasons."
Primary producers are urged to register online at www.ruralaid.org.au or by calling 1300 327 624.
Rural Aid's counsellors can be reached at 1300 175 594.
